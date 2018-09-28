Police seize 13,000 illegal cigarettes in Belfast raids
More than 13,000 cigarettes and five kilos of hand-rolling tobacco have been seized in Belfast.
Police and customs officers searched 11 properties in north and west Belfast on Tuesday.
Officers also seized £6,000 in cash under the proceeds of crime act, and a 44 year-old woman was arrested and later released on bail.
Steve Tracey, assistant director with HMRC said illegal tobacco costs the UK £2.5 billion a year.
He added: "Disrupting criminal trade is at the heart of our strategy to clampdown on the illicit tobacco market.
"This is theft from the taxpayer and undermines legitimate traders".