Image copyright HMRC Image caption Police say they are committed to combating the 'illicit trade of illegal tobacco'

More than 13,000 cigarettes and five kilos of hand-rolling tobacco have been seized in Belfast.

Police and customs officers searched 11 properties in north and west Belfast on Tuesday.

Officers also seized £6,000 in cash under the proceeds of crime act, and a 44 year-old woman was arrested and later released on bail.

Steve Tracey, assistant director with HMRC said illegal tobacco costs the UK £2.5 billion a year.

Image copyright HMRC Image caption Customs officers and police seized illegal tobacco in Belfast

He added: "Disrupting criminal trade is at the heart of our strategy to clampdown on the illicit tobacco market.

"This is theft from the taxpayer and undermines legitimate traders".