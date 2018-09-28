Assembly members in line for 30% pay cut

Image caption Northern Ireland has been without a functioning executive since January 2017

Assembly members at Stormont have been told their salaries are to be cut by 15% (about £7,500) from 1 November, with a further reduction in January.

January's £6,000 cut will bring the salaries to about £36,000 - down from the current £49,500.

Northern Ireland has been without an executive since January 2017, when the power-sharing parties - the DUP and Sinn Féin - split in a bitter row.

The salary cut details were set out by the Northern Ireland Secretary.

Karen Bradley confirmed her plan to cut MLAs' pay earlier this month.

Travel allowances will also be hit, but MLAs' staff will not see their pay cut.

Should Northern Ireland's executive be restored then MLAs' full salaries will be restored.

In the meantime, civil servants will continue to run public services, with the promise the secretary of state will soon bring legislation to Westminster to give them greater clarity on the decisions they can make.