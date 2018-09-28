Image copyright Amazon Image caption The story is told in the words of "Ructions O'Hare", who is described as "no small-time, two-bit thief"

A former IRA man who was jailed for robbing a bank has written a novel about the 2004 Northern Bank heist, which was blamed on the IRA.

Four days before Christmas 2004, a gang stole £26.5m from the Belfast city centre Northern Bank branch.

They took two families hostage in Belfast and County Down, forcing two bank employees to bring the money to them.

Richard O'Rawe's debut novel Northern Heist is based on the robbery.

The story is told in the words of "Ructions O'Hare", who is described as "no small-time, two-bit thief".

"When Ructions put together a crack team to rob the National Bank in Belfast in November 2004, even he didn't realise he was about to carry off one of the biggest bank heists in British and Irish history," says the blurb for the book.

"And he'll be damned if the Provos are getting a slice of it."

Only one person has been convicted in connection to the Northern Bank raid - for money laundering - and the case remains unsolved.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and the British and Irish governments all said that the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA) was responsible, although the group denied it.

Asked by the Belfast Telegraph newspaper if any of the characters in his novel were real people, O'Rawe replied: "I created the characters from my imagination, but some people may see them as real people."

He said he wanted to write something about the use of "tiger kidnappings" - where employees are essentially forced to rob their own banks.

Richard O'Rawe was the IRA's second-in-command in the Maze Prison at the time of the 1981 Hunger Strikes.

In 2005 he alleged in Blanketmen - his book on his time as a prisoner - that the IRA leadership allowed some hunger strikers to die despite there being a considerable offer on the table from the British government.

This claim was denied by Sinn Féin.

Mr O'Rawe also authored a book about Guildford Four member Gerry Conlon, a childhood friend.