Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police said the vandalism was "thoughtless and disgusting"

Police have appealed for information after 30 parked vehicles were vandalised in west Belfast causing "thousands of pounds of damage".

It is believed two young men deliberated scratched the sides of the vehicles in St Meryl Park and Andersonstown Park, police said.

The incident happened between 15:30 BST and 16:00 on Wednesday afternoon.

A post on the PSNI West Belfast Facebook page described the criminal damage as "thoughtless and disgusting".

The police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone who "noticed suspicious activity" in the area at the time.

They have also asked any local residents with CCTV or taxi drivers with dash cams who were in the area to check their footage.

The PSNI said: "A final word to those who carried out this damage... we will be doing everything we can to catch you and arrest you and will leave no stone unturned in an an attempt to bring you before the courts for this thoughtless act of vandalism."