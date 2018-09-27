Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption David McGowan died in a cell at Lisburn police station in May 2014

An officer working at a police station on the night a man died in custody has told a court of how he tried to rouse him.

Alexander McAllister was on duty at Lisburn police station when David McGowan, 28, died in May 2014.

He was working with Sgt Brian McKenna, who is charged with manslaughter and misconduct in public office.

Sgt McKenna, whose address was given as Lisburn police station, denies both charges.

Mr McAllister, 62, was also initially charged with the manslaughter and misconduct in a public office, along with Sgt McKenna.

During Thursday's hearing at Belfast Crown Court, the jury was told that earlier this year Mr McAllister pleaded guilty to the misconduct charge and the manslaughter charge was "left on the book, not to proceeded with without leave of this court".

After being called to the witness box on Thursday, Mr McAllister was asked about the evening in question.

'Taken a load of tablets'

He said that in his role as a custody detention officer, he took orders from Sgt McKenna.

He also confirmed that on the night of Mr McGowan's death he was the only custody detention officer on duty and the defendant was the only sergeant.

Mr McAllister said one of his responsibilities was to check on those detained in the cells, including David McGowan.

After watching CCTV from the custody suite, Mr McAllister confirmed that he brought Mr McGowan to his cell shortly after his arrival at Lisburn.

He added that Mr McGowan had told him that he had taken tablets.

When asked about this, Mr McAllister replied: "He said to me, 'I have just taken a load of tablets'. Then he said, 'maybe 30 or 40'."

He told the court that Mr McGowan did not tell him what he had taken.

'Laboured breathing'

When asked if he had noticed anything about Mr McGowan's mouth, he replied: "There was white saliva on it. It could have been foam, it could have been residue. It could have been anything."

After a doctor examined the detainee, Mr McAllister was asked to observe and rouse him every 30 minutes.

Several tablets, including tramadol and diazepam, were found at various locations in the suite following the arrival of Mr McGowan and his girlfriend Kirsty Pinkerton.

Mr McAllister told the jury he entered Mr McGowan's cell at 00:37 BST to rouse him and that the detainee pushed his arm away.

He added that his breathing was "very laboured so I came up and spoke to the sergeant".

When asked about Sgt McKenna's response, Mr McAllister said he began telling him a story from the night before.

He added: "More or less, I was saying to myself maybe I am overreacting here - maybe this happens and I'm overreacting. I had never been in this position before."

CCTV footage showed that Sgt McKenna told the doctor at 00:48 that Mr McGowan had been reported to have been "breathing particularly strangely" during the last rousing.

'No response'

When asked by a prosecutor if Sgt McKenna had done anything about it, Mr McAllister said: "No."

Mr McAllister was then asked why he did not do anything at that stage, to which he replied: "I was being guided by my sergeant."

The witness told the court he went to rouse Mr McGowan again at 01:05.

"When I went to see him, he was lying on his side. I tried to shake him. I was getting no response so immediately I went and got the doctor."

He added that he saw that Mr McGowan had been sick and noted "sick down the side of his face and on the floor".

"I shook him. I said, 'David, David'. I tried to rouse him. I wasn't getting a response. I immediately knew the doctor was there so I went straight and got the doctor."

After telling Sgt McKenna and the doctor, all three returned to the cell. An ambulance was called while the doctor, assisted by Mr McAllister, tried CPR and a defibrillator on Mr McGowan.

He was pronounced dead at 01:47. A post-mortem examination concluded he died of "upper airway obstruction due to inhalation of gastric contents, due to toxic effects of alcohol and drugs".

An autopsy also indicated that a tramadol tablet was recovered from Mr McGowan's trachea.

Following the death, an investigation was launched by the Police Ombudsman that led to the charges against both Mr McAllister and Sgt McKenna.