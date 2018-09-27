Image caption The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2011 and 2014

A music teacher accused of sexually assaulting four primary school girls he was tutoring has described their claims as a 'fabrication'.

Brian Bergin is accused of carrying out assaults between 2011 and 2014.

The 60-year-old denies eight charges of committing a sexual act and breaching a position of trust by indecently touching the girls.

Bergin is accused of asking the girls, who were aged between nine and 11, to do the splits.

During questioning, he said he had never used the words "the splits".

On Thursday he started giving his evidence on the fourth day of his trial at Londonderry Crown Court.

Asked by his barrister Ciaran Mallon QC if he had ever told any of his pupils to do the splits, Bergin, from Brookhill in the Culmore Road area of Derry, said: "Absolutely not, I have never used those words".

He said he would use the words "feet apart please" to correct posture.

The defendant said adopting the correct posture was important in terms of playing the violin.

"It is not just about playing the notes, you have to integrate standing, holding and posture because you need a lot of physical freedom of movement in relation to playing the violin", he told the jury.

'It is a complete fabrication'

His former pupils have claimed he touched them in a manner which made them feel uncomfortable and that he told them to do the splits during the classes. One of the complainants alleged the defendant also sat her on his knee and put his arm around her neck.

He denied claims.

The defendant also said he had never, as alleged by one of the complainants, taught her on a one-to-one basis and he said his violin classes were always held in accessible open spaces and classrooms chosen by staff members in the schools in which he taught.

Asked how he felt about the allegations made against him by his four former pupils, the defendant said: "It is a complete fabrication and I am very upset that those words have been used".

Bergin told the jury of seven women and five men that he was a married man with three children aged 24, 21 and 18.

He said he started his career as a music teacher with the Western Education And Library Board in January 1985 and worked with them until he was suspended four years ago.

The defendant said he taught in nine primary schools and in two grammar schools and that because he worked with children he was aware of child protection issues and of the relevant code of conduct.

The trial continues.