Image caption First Derivatives' head office is based on Canal Quay, near Sugar Island, in Newry

First Derivatives, the Newry-based technology firm, is planning to recruit 1,000 additional staff over the next three years.

The company already employs 2,400 people across its Northern Ireland headquarters and global operations.

It has been growing rapidly, with employee numbers increasing at an average annual rate of 31% over the past three years.

First Derivatives specialises in financial analysis software.

New markets

The company is also expanding into new markets.

Brian Conlon, the chief executive, said the expansion "reflects the strong growth and development of the company.

"We have a highly skilled and accomplished team, and we look forward to bringing on more talent."

The new jobs will be across the company's operations.

Last year the firm, which is valued at more than £1bn, made pre-tax profits of £12.1m on revenues of £186m.