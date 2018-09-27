Devlin family sue men linked to murder

Image copyright bbc Image caption Gerard Devlin snr was stabbed to death outside his home in Ballymurphy, west Belfast, in 2006

The family of man stabbed to death in west Belfast is suing five men convicted of offences linked to his murder.

Gerard Devlin, a 39-year-old father of six, died in front of his children and partner outside their home in 2006.

His death sparked a neighbourhood dispute in the Ballymurphy area.

Francisco Notarantonio, 31, formerly of Whitecliff Parade, west Belfast, was jailed for 11 years after admitting a charge of manslaughter.

Four other members of the Notarantonio family pleaded guilty to affray, receiving sentences ranging from a one-year suspended term to two years' imprisonment.

A High Court civil action has been brought by the relatives of Gerard Devlin.

They claim they were denied justice after a decision was taken to drop murder charges in the case.

'Conflict-bereaved'

Lawyers for the Devlin family said they had previously brought judicial review proceedings against the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) over an alleged failure to consult with them before accepting the lesser pleas.

That led to a new protocol determining how prosecutors should communicate with relatives of victims about decision-making in criminal trials.

Solicitor Kevin Winters, representing Mr Devlin's relatives, said: "Unfortunately, yet again we see a family having to resort to the civil courts to seek justice for the killing of a loved one in circumstances where they feel badly let down by the criminal justice system.

"To that end this case replicates what an awful lot of conflict-bereaved are going through."

Mr Winters added: "When one part of the legal system fails them then it's up to lawyers and others to try and address that deficit by engaging in other courts.

"The family were deprived of a full and open judicial oversight on what happened when Gerard Devlin was killed, and that's a key reason why the case is being taken."