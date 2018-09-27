NI police face tribunal over beard policy

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A police policy brought in this year requires officers working with breathing apparatus to "remain clean shaven whilst on duty"

A police officer is taking an industrial tribunal case against the PSNI over a ban on facial hair.

It follows a police review of the force's policies in 2017.

This resulted in a change regarding officers required to wear respiratory protective equipment (RPE) at short notice as part of their duties.

The updated policy - implemented this year - requires these officers to "remain clean shaven whilst on duty" for health and safety reasons.

The policy is to be challenged at an industrial tribunal scheduled to begin in November.

Superintendent Patricia Foy from the PSNI's Operational Policy Department said: "Officers and staff within certain roles are required to wear respiratory protective equipment (RPE) as a means of control to prevent the inhalation of hazardous substances at work.

"When worn and correctly used, RPE can prevent serious lung conditions caused by inhaling dust and other contaminants.

Supt Foy said a range of guidance had been given as part of a review of the PSNI's corporate appearance and protective equipment standard policy in 2017.

"A study by the Health and Safety Executive indicated that 'as facial hair is grown, the protection offered by a tight-fitting mask reduces'.

"As a result, a change was made in relation to officers and staff who carry out those roles.

"The updated policy requires that those officers and staff who may be required at short notice to wear RPE must remain clean shaven whilst on duty."

Supt Foy said the new policy was developed in consultation with the Police Federation "and other key stakeholders".