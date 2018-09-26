Image copyright Geograph/Rossographer Image caption The proposal would have lit up Ards Town Hall in rainbow colours

A proposal to light up Ards Town Hall in rainbow colours to mark annual Pride celebrations has been quashed.

The plan for the lights had been approved by an Ards and North Down Borough Council committee.

However, the council approved a DUP amendment instead of the proposal by 20 votes to 16.

DUP councillor Tom Smith voted against his party while four councillors did not attend.

The amendment affirmed the council's recognition of "positive contributions" made by all sections of society.

Many landmarks and civic buildings across the world are lit up in rainbow colours to mark Pride events, including Belfast City Hall.

Alliance Party Ards councillors Andrew Muir and Gavin Walker said they were "bitterly disappointed" at the result.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Belfast City Hall lights up in rainbow colours to mark Pride celebrations each year

"This motion was about making a positive different to the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people across our borough, letting them know they are accepted and valued as equal citizens," said Mr Muir.

The proposal to light up Ards Town Hall required council approval.

The council instead passed a DUP amendment which said the council "acknowledges the many positive contributions from residents, workers and visitors to the borough" regardless of their religious beliefs, political opinion, race, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender or disability.