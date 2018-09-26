Image caption The arrest happened during the early hours of Saturday morning

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking following an investigation into suspected labour exploitation.

A 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested on the Antrim Road in north Belfast on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out by the PSNI's Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit as part of a UK-wide operation.

The police said they had intensified their operations over recent weeks.

Hard to believe

Det Spt Richard Campbell said his officers had arrested four people in Belfast last week on suspicion of immigration offences- three men aged 47, 49 and 53 and a 50-year-old woman.

"They have all now been deported," he said.

"We are continually targeting the people involved in all types of human trafficking and are pleased to support the NCA (National Crime Agency) in this two-week period of intensification focussing on adults who have been trafficked to the UK, or exploited in the UK, for the purposes of sexual exploitation."

He said it can be "hard to believe" that this type of crime still exists "as it remains quite hidden".

"But it does and it could be happening in any street and in any town in Northern Ireland."