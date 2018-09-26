Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption David McGowan died in a cell at Lisburn police station in May 2014

A jury has been shown footage of the final hours of a man's life in custody.

David McGowan was pronounced dead just over two and a half hours after arriving at Lisburn police station in May 2014.

The footage shows him being booked into the custody suite and staff members and a doctor checking him in his cell before an alarm was raised.

Sgt Brian McKenna is on trial for manslaughter and misconduct in public office. He denies both charges.

He was the custody officer on the night the 28-year-old died.

'You will see a doctor'

Mr McGowan was arrested along with his girlfriend, Kirsty Pinkerton, on the evening of 29 May 2014 following an incident outside an east Belfast flat.

He arrived at the custody suite just after 23:00 BST.

Within minutes he asked to see a doctor, claiming his foot had been broken by a police officer. He also claimed his brother was a police officer.

Sgt McKenna told Mr McGowan: "You will see a doctor. That is no problem."

He also told Mr McGowan to empty his pockets before he was led to a cell and given a police-issue tracksuit.

In the cell, Mr McGowan could be heard shouting and banging at the door, as well as talking to Ms Pinkerton who was in the cell next to his.

Minutes after he was put in a cell, a civilian custody officer told Sgt McKenna that "he has taken something as well. He has white powder in his mouth and he said he had taken 40 tablets."

Sgt McKenna replied: "Well, he'll sleep well."

Concerns about breathing

The footage showed a doctor arriving at 23:47 BST and going into Mr McGowan's cell at 00:06 BST.

At this point, it appeared from the footage that Mr McGowan was asleep.

The doctor, civilian custody officer and Sgt McKenna stood outside the cell door, and Sgt McKenna said: "There is no doubt he had taken something he was not meant to."

The jury has already heard that after McGowan's arrival at the custody suits, Sgt McKenna found several tablets lying on the floor which were later identified as Diazepam and Tramadol.

Concerns were raised about Mr McGowan's breathing following a number of checks.

A further check was made at 01:05 BST and at this point the doctor was informed that he had vomited.

An ambulance was called two minutes later and although CPR was administers, Mr McGowan was pronounced dead at 01:47 BST.

A post mortem concluded he died from an "upper airway obstruction due to inhalation of gastric contents, due to toxic effects of alcohol and drugs".

The autopsy also revealed a tramadol tablet was recovered from his trachea.

The prosecutions case is that a set of failures on behalf of Sgt McKenna amounted to a breach of gross negligence, including failing to search Mr McGowan when he first arrived, failing to act on information provided by the civilian custody officer about the tablets and white substance, failing to provide the doctor with this information and failing to act further when he found tablets on the corridor.