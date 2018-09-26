Image copyright Getty Images/vladans

Sickness levels in the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) are at their highest in a decade - at an average of 13 days per worker a year.

The Department of Finance (DoF) said the increase is "disappointing."

According to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, the figure is equivalent to £34m worth of lost production.

Stress accounted for one third of all sickness absence.

Just under half of all employees had no sickness absence whatsoever in the 2017-18 financial year, the period covered.

The previous year, sickness levels averaged out at 12.5 days per worker.

Key findings

In the 2017/2018 financial year, more than one in every eight staff had at least one spell of long-term absence - these spells lasted around three months on average.

Anxiety/Stress/Depression/Other Psychiatric Illnesses was the absence reason that accounted for the greatest proportion of working days lost - 36%.

The NICS employs about 20,000 people across Stormont departments.

In a statement, the DoF said: "Today's report recognises a higher than usual number of people suffered from cold, cough and influenza over this 12-month period.

"Reducing sick absence remains a priority for all departments and it is vital that work on this area continues."

The level of absence within departments varied from 7.6 days for the Executive Office, to 15.4 days for the Department for Communities.

The trade union Nipsa says more needs to be done by management within the civil service to address mental health issues.

Nipsa general secretary Alison Millar said it was "time to stop the witch-hunt against civil servants" adding that people need to "understand the pressures on civil servants".

Ms Millar said Nipsa would sit down with management to find "meaningful resolutions to the causes of ill-health in the workplace".