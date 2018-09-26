American man dies in Armoy road crash

Image caption The Gracehill road remains closed

A 31-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle road crash on the Gracehill Road in Armoy in County Antrim.

Michael Munro from Connecticut in the United States was involved in the accident which happened on Tuesday evening.

A woman in her 30s is currently in hospital being treated for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

The Gracehill Road remains closed while police continue to investigate.

Ulster Unionist Councillor Darryl Wilson tweeted on Tuesday that he was "deeply saddened" by the news.