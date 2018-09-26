American man dies in Armoy road crash
- 26 September 2018
A 31-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle road crash on the Gracehill Road in Armoy in County Antrim.
Michael Munro from Connecticut in the United States was involved in the accident which happened on Tuesday evening.
A woman in her 30s is currently in hospital being treated for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.
The Gracehill Road remains closed while police continue to investigate.
Ulster Unionist Councillor Darryl Wilson tweeted on Tuesday that he was "deeply saddened" by the news.
Deeply saddened to learn that one person has died following a serious two vehicle collision on the Gracehill Road near Armoy this evening. This stretch of road has been an accident black spot over recent years... https://t.co/Nc0rmqiXca— Cllr Darryl Wilson (@DarrylUUP) September 25, 2018
