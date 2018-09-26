Image copyright News Letter

Northern Ireland's newspaper editors have filled their boots with the grilling of DUP leader Arlene Foster over her role in the RHI boiler scheme.

Three of the four dailies lead with the latest revelations from the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) inquiry as she blasted ex-DUP minister Jonathan Bell.

Mrs Foster said she wished she had sacked Mr Bell when she became leader.

She said he pressed "the nuclear button" by giving a BBC interview which she claimed helped bring down Stormont.

"The bitching and backstabbing in DUP ranks has been thoroughly exposed at the inquiry," writes Suzanne Breen in the Belfast Telegraph.

"But really it's a side-show. At the heart of this entire fiasco is the colossal waste of public money."

The papers pore over Mrs Foster's testimony which revealed her fractious relationship with the man who replaced her as minister for enterprise and took over responsibility for RHI.

'Tenacious'

She told the inquiry that Mr Bell was unsuited to a ministerial role, but she did not sack him due to electoral concerns and fears he would "go rogue".

However, Breen writes that the DUP leader was "cool, calm and collected" in the witness box and sums up her overall performance as "remarkably tenacious".

The Daily Mirror relegates its RHI coverage to page 10 and instead leads with an interview about a cancer patient's fight to get benefits.

It says Roisin McWilliams, a west Belfast single mother, has been refused a Personal Independence Payment despite having stage four cancer.

Her family say they had to convince her to apply for the disability benefit, and it was a traumatic and "degrading and humiliating" process.

"To accept I needed help was extremely difficult," Ms McWilliams says.

"To open a letter and read I've been refused that help was heartbreaking."

The Irish News also carries a disturbing story on its front page, reporting that a seven-year-old has been threatened at knifepoint by children aged about 11 or 12.

The boy's father, Ciaran Boyd, tells the paper the child was left "petrified" after two older boys held a knife to his stomach in Twinbrook on Sunday.

'Girl power'

The Irish News and others also examine Northern Ireland's latest population statistics which show the growing numbers of people aged 85 and over.

It says the number of pensioners in this category has increased by a third over the last decade.

A graphic illustrating the figures also shows the extent of girl power among Northern Ireland's centenarians.

At the latest count, there were 274 people who have reached their 100th birthday and the overwhelming majority (87.%) are women.

Dirty tactics

The News Letter and Irish News both highlight the case of a prisoner involved in a "dirty protest" who has been kicking up a stink over the lack of washing facilities.

The inmate took part in the action which entails smearing excrement on the walls of cells, and was frequently used by republican prisoners during the Troubles.

The man then lodged a formal complaint saying he was not offered a shower at Maghaberry prison before a court appearance.

The ombudsman has since recommended that the Prison Service's "Dirty Protest and Faecal Contamination Policy" should be updated to allow protesting inmates to shower before court.

The complaint is among the almost 2,000 received by the Prisoner Ombudsman in 2017/18.

It equated to 20 complaints a day, according to the Belfast Telegraph, but showed a 55% decrease on the previous year.

'Disgraceful'

It's not even Halloween yet, but the News Letter has its first festive feature, reporting that Scrooge-like council workers have cancelled Christmas in Crumlin.

It reports that Antrim and Newtownabbey Council is cutting the number of Christmas trees it supplies to local towns from 22 to four, in a bid to save cash.

One angry resident tells the paper the decision is "disgraceful".

Another asks: "Do people in Crumlin not pay their rates too?"

In a statement, the council said it would offer existing Christmas lights to local groups who wished to get their own trees, but has not yet received any applications from Crumlin.