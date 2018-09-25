PSNI arrests over online Craigavon schoolboy attack video
Two young people have been arrested following an apparent assault on a schoolboy in County Armagh.
The arrests were made after a video emerged online of the incident in the Craigavon area, police said.
PSNI Ch Insp Jon Burrows said on social media that police were aware of a "disturbing" video of an attack on a school pupil.
He praised the "swift and proactive response" of officers and said more updates would be provided on Wednesday.
A post on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page asked people to "refrain from posting or sharing the video online" due to the age of those involved.