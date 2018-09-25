Image caption Vincent Lewis is currently serving a sentence for similar offences

A former monk has pleaded guilty to a series of historic child sex offences, bringing the number of his svictims to four.

Vincent Lewis, 90, of Annagher Road, Coalisland, in County Tyrone, is currently serving a sentence for similar offences.

He admitted five counts of gross indecency with a boy and a single count of indecent assault.

The offences were carried out on various dates between 1983 and 1986.

Lewis appeared at Dungannon Crown Court, supported by a walking aid, and accepted each charge as it was read to him.

Image copyright Kenneth Allen, Geograph Image caption Vincent Lewis was a former monk at Our Lady of Bethlehem Abbey in Portglenone

The judge ruled that pre-sentence reports would be required, as well as a victim impact statement.

He queried part of Lewis's previous record and asked for clarification before the next appearance.

However, it was accepted those matters related to three victims and the latest case involved a different victim, who came forward following Lewis's conviction.

The Court of Appeal is to rule on whether his sentence was unduly lenient.

Asked when the judgement was expected, the defence replied the estimated time frame had "come and gone".

It was decided enquiries should be made about this judgement, as the judge remarked: "It may affect sentencing in the current matter."

The defence said Lewis was not expected to be released for at least four years.

The case was adjourned until November, with the judge serving sex offender notification papers which Lewis was ordered to sign before returning to prison.