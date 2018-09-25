Image caption The employment rate measures the percentage of people aged 16 to 64 years who are in work

New official figures show a stark difference in the employment rates between different council areas in Northern Ireland.

The employment rate measures the percentage of people aged 16 to 64 who are in work.

The 2017 Labour Force Survey shows the average Northern Ireland council's employment rate was 69%.

In the Antrim and Newtownabbey council area it was 76%, but in Derry City and Strabane council area it was just 57%.

Of the six local government districts that had an above average rate, five were largely east of the River Bann - Northern Ireland's longest river, which is historically seen as the dividing line for the region's urban east and its more rural west.

Of the five local government districts that had a below average rate, three were west of the river.

Belfast had a below average employment rate at 65.1%.

The figures also illustrate the continuing importance of public sector employment in Northern Ireland.

In nine out of 11 council areas the public administration, education and health sector was the largest employer.

The two councils where the public sector was not the largest single employer were Mid Ulster - where manufacturing was the largest employer - and Newry, Mourne and Down where most people were employed in distribution, hotels and restaurants.