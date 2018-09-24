Image caption Robert Sharkey pictured at an earlier court appearance

A man who admitted preventing the lawful burial of his elderly neighbour will not face a trial for stealing a second bank card from her burgled flat.

Sentencing of Robert Sharkey, 24, originally of Larkspur Rise, Belfast will take place next month.

He was convicted of 11 charges, including using one of Marie Conlon's debit cards to buy nearly £6,000 worth of pizzas.

A remaining charge of theft of a debit card will remain on the books.

The remains of 68-year old Ms Conlon were discovered in the bedroom of her west Belfast flat last October.

Sharkey - a neighbour at the time - was arrested and subsequently charged with preventing the lawful burial of a corpse on dates between August 2015 and October 2017.

The body of Marie Conlon was found last month in a flat at Larkspur Rise, off Suffolk Road, in west Belfast

Earlier this month Sharkey, now with an address at Grays Hill in Bangor, pleaded guilty to preventing her lawful burial, and to breaking into her home and taking batteries, tools and a coffee mug, and also of stealing both £50 in cash from her, and a First Trust debit card.

He also entered guilty pleas to six separate counts of fraud by false representation - namely using Ms Conlon's First Trust bank card without authority to buy food totalling £5,988.39 from Domino's Pizza over a period from October 2015 to 2017.

He also bought goods from Sainsbury's to the value of £3,279.80 from July 2016 to October 2017, and purchased mobile phone credit amounting to £1,030 from March 2016 to October 2017.

Sharkey also admitted using the card to pay Power NI £285, as well payments to the Land and Property Service of £573.83 in September 2016, and £586.20 the following September.