Image copyright Sky Atlkantic Image caption Northern Ireland's film industry has reaped the rewards of the international success of Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones' legacy in Northern Ireland is to be celebrated by converting several filming locations into tourist attractions.

As the hit series finishes filming in Northern Ireland after a decade, fans will be given the opportunity to visit sets from the show.

Formal tours of Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, where some of the action is shot, are among the attractions.

Each site will also feature displays of costumes, props and weapons.

Sets for locations such as Winterfell, Castle Black, and Kings Landing will be opened to the public.

It is hoped they will open some time in 2019.

Image copyright HBO/Sky Atlantic Image caption The Dark Hedges outside Ballymoney provided the backdrop to this Game of Thrones scene

"HBO is thrilled to celebrate the work of the Game of Thrones creative team and crew by preserving these locations and inviting fans to visit Northern Ireland and explore Westeros in person," HBO's Jeff Peters said.

"We look forward to opening the gates and sharing the excitement of stepping inside these amazing sets with Game of Thrones fans from around the world.

"The opportunity to celebrate Northern Ireland's pivotal role in the life and legacy of the show and share its culture, beauty and warmth is also a huge inspiration behind these legacy projects."

Image copyright Helen Sloan/HBO Image caption Each site will also feature displays of costumes, props and weapons

John McGrillen, chief executive of Tourism NI, said the project would be a "game changer for Northern Ireland on a global tourism level".

"We very much welcome this exciting announcement by HBO and look forward to attracting many more visitors to our beautiful country as a result," he added.

Image copyright Tourism Ireland Image caption Last year a tapestry chronicling the story of the epic was opened at the Ulster Museum in Belfast

Councillor Paul Greenfield of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said the Line Mill Studio tour would be a boost for the region and NI as a whole.

"For many years Titanic Belfast and the Causeway Coast have dominated the tourist trail in Northern Ireland.

"This announcement by HBO gives us an opportunity to add a third significant destination to the tourist trail in Northern Ireland, and this will allow us to retain tourists in Northern Ireland for longer periods of time, as well as attract new group of tourists interested in screen tourism."

Last year a tapestry chronicling the story of the epic was opened at the Ulster Museum in Belfast, and a series of decorated doors referencing key scenes were unveiled at venues across Northern Ireland.