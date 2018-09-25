Image copyright Daily Mirror

The plight of a homeless woman who was moved out of central Belfast as the city hosted Culture Night is the stand-out top story on Tuesday.

The Mirror says a charity helped move the 62 year old six miles out of the city due to fears she could be "set on fire" during the festivities.

"I was ok where I was, but they said my bags made the place look messy," she told the paper.

She was taken to Dundonald, where she is now living under a tree in Moat Park.

Culture Night manager Kerry Rooney tells the paper the organisers of last Friday's event "became concerned for her safety given the volume of material that she had surrounded herself with".

"We we worried that, with the huge number of people in and around Buoy Park on Culture Night, a cigarette carelessly disposed of would be enough to set fire to the lady's possessions and could cause serious injury to her," Ms Rooney added.

The Mirror reports there are now deep concerns for the pensioner's welfare as the nights turn colder.

'Survival'

Elsewhere, the heat is being turned up on Arlene Foster as the papers preview the DUP leader's much anticipated return to the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Inquiry.

Both the Irish News and Belfast Telegraph lead with lines from her statement to the inquiry, just hours before she faces more questions on what she knew and when about the flawed scheme.

Image caption The DUP leader and former first minister made her first appearance in front of the RHI inquiry in April

The Telegraph points out that Mrs Foster's witness statement contained 40 references which said that she "couldn't recall, was unaware of, didn't know or didn't recollect" events connected to the green energy scheme.

The paper claims her performance in the witness box "could have major implications for her survival as DUP leader".

Meanwhile, the News Letter reports on a email sent by Sinn Féin's Máirtín Ó Muilleoir in February 2016 which he appears to express support for extending the scheme.

The MLA told a potential applicant: "We are assessing our options at the minute and will do our utmost to have as many projects as possible green-lighted."

Staying with RHI, Stormont's former top spin doctor has been attempting to explain reports that he said former DUP Minister Jonathan Bell was a "monster" who should be put to sleep.

'Frankenstein metaphor'

David Gordon, an ex-BBC journalist who was later appointed press secretary to the Northern Ireland Executive, said his remarks were and "attempt at humour in a private email".

Mr Gordon said his "Frankenstein metaphor/joke" was not meant to be taken seriously and he strongly denied allegations of briefing journalists against Mr Bell.

Elsewhere in the papers, the insults have been flying around Northern Ireland's business sector.

The absence of ministers at Stormont is like a scene a from a TV comedy show, according to the boss of Hospitality Ulster, Colin Neill.

"It's like Father Ted, where intentions are good but descends into never-ending calamity. We now have found ourselves caught up in farcical episodes on repeat," he says.

Mr Neill is quoted in the Irish News claiming that the lack of a devolved government is costing his "industry millions".

Image copyright CHANNEL FOUR Image caption Stormont has been likened to an episode of Father Ted

The travel industry isn't faring much better in the Mirror, which reports "air rage" at Belfast International Airport after Norwegian Air axed its US flight route.

In a strongly-worded statement, the airport's spokesperson described Norwegian Air's Belfast service as a "limited and inferior product".

It added that the airline's schedule had the effect of "moronically channelling much greater levels of Northern Ireland passengers on to Dublin flights".

There is more fighting talk on the front page of the News Letter which leads with the story of a young boxer who claimed he was left out of the Commonwealth Youth Games because he is Protestant.

Lewis Crocker took a case against the Ulster Boxing Council for leaving him out of the Northern Ireland boxing team at the 2015 Games.

With the help of the the Equality Commission, the 21-year-old fighter has now settled his claim out of court for £8,500, without any admission of liability by the council.

Final farewell

Inside, the News Letter has a poignant report on the funeral of a young electrician who was killed by a falling tree during Storm Ali last week.

Matt Campbell, 24, had been due to get married to Robyn Newberry next summer, but instead of planning their dream wedding, she found herself organising his memorial service.

The paper reports that Ms Newberry placed the wedding ring she bought for him on his finger as she said her final farewell.

The song "Close Your Eyes' - which the couple planned to have for their first dance as a married couple, was played as a tribute.