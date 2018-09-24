Image copyright PA Image caption The CBI says a 50% cut in EU migration would mean that by 2041 the economy will be more than 5% smaller

The CBI has warned that the NI economy will be damaged if the government sharply cuts EU migration after Brexit.

It says a 50% cut in EU migration would mean that by 2041 the economy will be more than 5% smaller than it otherwise would have been.

Last week, the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) said the government should effectively end low-skill migration after Brexit.

The MAC acknowledged that would have a potentially damaging effect in NI.

In particular, this would affect the agri-food sector.

However, it said this could not justify a separate low-skill immigration regime in Northern Ireland after Brexit,

The CBI has called for a rethink of that position suggesting that salary thresholds, which define the skill level of a job, should be subject to regional variation.

It has also recommended a Northern Ireland Shortage Occupation list which would be controlled by Stormont ministers.

This would define a list of jobs which sit outside the usual migration restrictions.

CBI NI Director Angela McGowan said: "The MAC identified the challenges around migration but failed to offer any solutions

"It is vitally important that whatever immigration system we adopt fulfils a number of basic tests.

"It must be open, controlled and work for all parts of the UK, whilst recognising the specific challenges we face in Northern Ireland."