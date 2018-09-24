Image copyright Alamy

One of the new Glider buses running in Belfast has become stuck in the east of the city while trying to turn a corner, causing delays in the area.

The incident happened in Dundonald on Monday afternoon. The bus has since been moved.

Operator Translink said the vehicle had been using a diversionary route and that engineers helped to move it.

There were no passengers on board and Glider services were running as normal, the company said.

"To maintain service frequency, a Glider vehicle, which was not in service, was turning in Dundonald in order to commence service in the opposite direction," Translink said.

"It was operating on a diversionary route/junction that is regularly used by Gliders."

The £90m Belfast Rapid Transit Glider service became fully operational on 3 September.

The Glider buses, which have been described as "trams on wheels", link east Belfast, west Belfast and the Titanic Quarter with the city centre.

Glider facts

They are 59ft (18m) long and have three doors

They can carry 105 passengers

The service will operate every seven to eight minutes throughout the working day

More than 100 Glider halts have been installed