Queen's University retains world ranking

Image caption Queen's University is in the THE's 201-250 band of world universities

Queen's University in Belfast (QUB) has maintained its place in the Times Higher Education (THE) world university rankings for 2018/19.

It stays in the 201-250 band of world universities, as in the past two years.

Ulster University (UU) is in the 601-800 global ranking band, falling from the 501-600 band in 2017/18.

The rankings rated 1,258 universities in 86 countries on measures including teaching, research, international outlook and income from industry.

Neither Queen's nor Ulster were among the 29 UK universities ranked in the top 200 worldwide.

Like last year, Oxford was ranked as the top global university by THE in 2018/19.

Image caption THE results are regarded as one of the most authoritative rankings of universities worldwide

The University of Cambridge was ranked second, followed by Stanford University in the USA in third.

Globally, the United States had most universities in the top 200.

Trinity College Dublin is the highest placed Irish university at 120 in the rankings, falling slightly from 117 in 2017/18.

THE results are regarded as one of the most authoritative rankings of universities worldwide, along with the QS rankings.

In the QS rankings for 2019, released earlier this year, Queen's had risen to 180th from 202nd in 2018/19 while Ulster University was in the 601-650 band.

The full list of results is available on the Times Higher Education website.