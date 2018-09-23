Five divers rescued by Rathlin Ferry

Image copyright Steven McAuley Image caption None of the divers were injured

Five divers have been rescued from two boats that broke down off the coast of Rathlin Island.

The Rathlin Express passenger ferry diverted after a distress call from one of the boats, which had drifted on to high seas.

Lifeboats were also launched from Red Bay and Portrush and towed the two broken-down vessels to shore.

None of the divers were injured in the incident.

Rough water

Michael Cecil, skipper of the Rathlin Express fast ferry, said he received a distress call at 14:00 BST from a broken-down vessel between Ballycastle and Rathlin.

"A few other boats were searching, but they couldn't find the broken down boat. We proceeded a bit further westwards than we normally would into some quite rough water because we had an idea they might be in that direction," said Mr Cecil.

At 14:30 he found the two broken-down vessels about half-a-mile apart.

Image caption One of the damaged boats being brought to shore

"We went alongside the first vessel with three people on board. They weren't in any immediate danger and were quite concerned about their companions," Mr Cecil said.

"The other boat was in danger of sinking so we got alongside them in some rough conditions with the wind blowing against the tide and managed to get the two people off the boat.

"I was upstairs on the ferry skippering and my crewman, Connor McCurdey, got the boat under tow.

"After that we made it back to the first vessel and carried out a similar rescue there."

'Seasick'

Mr Cecil said at first the ferry attempted to tow the two boats back to Ballycastle, but realised they were in danger of damaging the vessels, so left them for the approaching lifeboats.

There were 19 passengers on board the Rathlin Express when it diverted to carry out the rescue.

Image copyright Steven McAuley Image caption Michael Cecil responded to the distress call

"We left the scene to Ballycastle with five extra passengers," he said.

"It was rough waters so there were a few seasick casualties."