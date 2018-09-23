Man in his 50s dies in motorcycle crash in Newry
- 23 September 2018
A man in his 50s has died in a motorcycle crash in Newry, County Down.
The one-vehicle crash happened on the Fathom Line at about 11:30 BST on Sunday morning, police said.
The road has been closed.
The police have appealed for anyone who was on the Fathom Line and witnessed the crash to contact them.