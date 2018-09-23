Northern Ireland

Man in his 50s dies in motorcycle crash in Newry

  • 23 September 2018
Police accident Image copyright Pacemaker

A man in his 50s has died in a motorcycle crash in Newry, County Down.

The one-vehicle crash happened on the Fathom Line at about 11:30 BST on Sunday morning, police said.

The road has been closed.

The police have appealed for anyone who was on the Fathom Line and witnessed the crash to contact them.