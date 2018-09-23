Northern Ireland

Police attend incident in Belfast airport

  • 23 September 2018
George Best Belfast City Airport
Image caption Police attended the scene to help assist with passengers who were denied travel

The police were called to Belfast City Airport on Sunday morning after a number of passengers were turned away from their flights.

According to the PSNI, the passengers were spoken to by police and the matter was resolved without incident a short time later.

In a statement, the airport said the police "attended Belfast City Airport to liaise with a number of passengers who were denied travel on a flight".

At least five flights were delayed leaving the airport, but it is unclear whether the incident led to the delays.