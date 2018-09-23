Image caption Shadow Secretary of State Tony Lloyd opposes another Brexit referendum

The Shadow Secretary of State has dismissed the proposal for a fresh Brexit referendum saying he would prefer a general election.

Tony Lloyd said the second referendum option would be an "abnegation".

Mr Lloyd was interviewed for BBC Northern Ireland's Sunday Politics programme ahead of the Labour conference in Liverpool.

He said if the UK leaves the EU without a deal it would be "a gift to those who want to return to violence".

He also said leaving without an agreement would be "disastrous and dangerous for Northern Ireland" and would see a return to the "paraphernalia on the border we all recognise from twenty years ago".

The veteran Labour MP denied that he was scaremongering and insisted that his concerns were shared by the PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton.

Mr Lloyd said it was important to protect the benefits of the peace process in Northern Ireland and he described the Good Friday Agreement as "precious".

He made his comments before the party leadership said they would back another referendum if party members supported the move.