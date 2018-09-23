Image copyright PSNI

Police have described the shooting of an 18-year-old man in County Antrim as a "brutal paramilitary-style attack".

The incident happened at about 03:30 BST on Sunday at a house in Moneycannon Road in Ballymoney.

The teenager was shot once in each arm and leg by unknown intruders. He was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Insp Vince Redmond said it was an attack on a young man in his home by "dangerous and violent individuals".

Police are appealing for information.