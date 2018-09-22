The Duke of York has presented the 1st and 2nd Battalions of The Royal Irish Regiment with new Colours.

The Queen grants new Colours, which are the regimental flags of the British Army.

The event at the Titanic Slipways in Belfast was the first held in public in Northern Ireland.

Prince Andrew, Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Irish Regiment, addressed more than 6,000 people at an event which only happens every 25 years.

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley and other politicians including DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and UUP MLA Doug Beattie attended Saturday's ceremony.

One Belfast man played a special role during the event, which also marked his retirement.

Reverend Dr David Coulter, chaplain general of the Army, consecrated the Colours.

"It's the privilege of the chaplain general to consecrate the Colours and make them holy," he said.

"I grew up in Belfast and when I joined the army in 1976 it would have been unimaginable that we would have been able to do this here, in the Titanic, as it was a deserted shipyard then.

"Now it's a vibrant place like the rest of the city - I never thought I'd see it looking so splendid.

"I started my carer in Belfast and I'm ended it here. You just have to look back with pride and look forward with hope."

Ranger Jamie Lennon from County Wexford in the Republic of Ireland said it was an "honour" to take part in the ceremony.

"I'm only in the army a short time so to experience this is great as it wont happen for another 25 years.

Image caption Ranger Jamie Lennon from County Wexford said his family would be coming to see him take part

"My family have never seen me in service dress and my grandparents, family and girlfriend will be coming up to see me.

"I'll get butterflies when I see them," he added.

Brig Joe O'Sullivan said the ceremony "marked another historic moment for the regiment that will be remembered by all involved for a long time to come".

"I am extremely proud of the commitment, determination and professionalism shown by all on parade today," he added.