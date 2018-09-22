Image caption Mr Holland appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court

A Newtownabbey man has appeared in court charged with possession of a gun.

Adrian Charles Holland, 34, was arrested as part of what police have described as a major investigation into drugs supply and money laundering.

Mr Holland, of Rogan Manor, has been charged with the possession of a Colt 45 handgun and four rounds of ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

He is also accused of converting over £15,000 of criminal property to three Breitling watches and gift vouchers.

A police officer told Belfast Magistrates Court that initial forensic reports said the gun was loaded and capable of being fired.

Mr Holland's solicitor said the defendant was concerned about potential attacks on his home and had asked that his address should not be publicised.

A police officer said she had no report of a threat to the property and the request was denied.

He was remanded into custody until 19 October.