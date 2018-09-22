A man has been tied up and robbed at his home in County Fermanagh by four masked men armed with knives.

The robbery happened at a house at Gardiners Cross Road in Maguiresbridge at about 21:00 BST on Friday.

The gang entered the house and threatened the man, before tying him up and stealing cash and two mobile phones.

The victim was not physically injured but was left badly shaken. Police have appealed for information.