Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Power and telephone lines were damaged by strong winds

Power has been restored to all customers in Northern Ireland who lost it during Storm Ali.

Northern Ireland Electricity said the last remaining customers without power had it restored at about 03:30 BST on Saturday.

At one stage on Wednesday 65,000 homes and businesses were without electricity in Northern Ireland.

NIE said there may be some interruption to supplies over the next few days as workers carry out permanent repairs.

"We would like to thank our customers for their patience over the last number of days," a spokesperson for NIE Networks said.

"We understand that being without electricity for any period of time can be frustrating but we'd like to reassure them that we have been working to restore faults as quickly and safely as possible."

Strong winds battered Northern Ireland during Wednesday's storm.

Matthew Campbell, who was in his 20s, died when he was struck by a falling tree while working at Slieve Gullion Forest Park in County Armagh.

Transport was also badly affected by the storm with dozens of roads closed by debris.