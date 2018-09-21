Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption David McGowan died in a cell at Lisburn police station in May 2014

A PSNI officer who denies the manslaughter of a man in Lisburn police station has gone on trial in Belfast.

Sgt Brian McKenna, whose address was given as Lisburn PSNI station, also denies a charge of misconduct in a public office.

David McGowan, 28, was found dead in his cell hours after he was arrested in east Belfast in 2014.

The charges came after an investigation by the Police Ombudsman into the circumstances of his death.

Belfast Crown Court heard Mr McGowan told another police officer he had taken 40 tablets.

The jury heard that after being told by a colleague that Mr McGowan claimed to have taken the tablets, Sgt McKenna replied: "Well, he'll sleep well."

'Specially trained'

The court also heard that tablets, including tramadol and diazepam, were found in the van used to transport Mr McGowan, in the corridor of the police station's custody suite, in his cell and in his jeans.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was "upper airway obstruction due to inhalation of gastric contents due to the toxic effects of alchohol, diazepam, tramadol and mintazapine".

The court was also told a tramadol tablet was recovered from his trachea.

A prosecutor told the court that Mr McGowan and a woman were arrested following an incident outside a flat in east Belfast.

They were taken to Lisburn PSNI station where Sgt McKenna was the custody officer, a role in which he was "specially trained" and "governed by law, codes of practice and various protocols".

'Taken 40 tablets'

"The custody sergeant is required by law to find out what he (Mr McGowan) has with him, to cause harm to him or others," the prosecutor said.

"Mr McGowan had handcuffs on when he arrived, and the handcuffs were removed. No search was conducted."

The prosecutor added that Mr McGowan's clothes were removed in his cell and were not searched.

The court heard that Sgt McKenna subsequently found a tablet in the corridor and a colleague told him that Mr McGowan had claimed he had taken 40 tablets.

The jury was told that Sgt McKenna asked his colleague if the tablet had fallen from Mr McGowan.

The prosecutor added that the defendant took no action despite being told about Mr McGowan's claim of drug taking.

'Duty of care'

He also told the court that a doctor, who arrived at the custody suite shortly before midnight, was asked by Sgt McKenna to check on another detainee first and was not told about Mr McGowan's claim he had taken 40 tablets.

Shortly after 01:00 BST, Mr McGowan was observed to have vomited. When officers and the doctor entered his cell, they found him lying on his back with vomit around his mouth and on the bench.

"There was no appearance of breathing and no palpable pulse," the prosecutor said. Mr McGowan was declared dead 45 minutes later.

The prosecutor told the jury that Sgt McKenna had a "duty of care".

"He was custody sergeant in control of the custody suite and was responsible for the health, safety and wellbeing of Mr McGowan."

The trial will resume on Monday.