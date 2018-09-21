Image copyright Paul FAITH Image caption Catherine McBennett and Raymond Gillespie from the Niamh Louise Foundation

A Northern Ireland charity that provides support for people affected by suicide and self-harm has been awarded £520k in National Lottery funding.

The Niamh Louise Foundation was formed after the suicide of County Tyrone girl Niamh McKee at the age of 15.

It runs a project called 'Empowering Young Minds', which supports people aged between eight and 25 who are in emotional distress.

It also provides help to those who have been bereaved by suicide.

The project's eight-week interactive group programme "explores how the mind works and how emotions affect daily living".

It aims to develop life skills and techniques to build self-esteem and resilience.

'First aid kit'

Niamh's mum, Catherine McBennett, stepfather James, and Anne Donaghy, now chief executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, co-founded the foundation on 2 February 2006 - what should have been Niamh's 16th birthday.

The funding will also enable the foundation to design and produce a "Suicide Prevention First Aid Kit", as well as the publication of a storybook, developed through drawing on children's emotions.

Ms McBennett said she was delighted with the announcement: "We don't receive government funding as we believe in helping every child and young person on their individual needs, so this money will keep this project running for next five years."

Co-founder and charity chair Anne Donaghy said: "Last year more than 300 people died by suicide in Northern Ireland, which is absolutely devastating.

"The prevalence of mental health issues is 25% higher here than any other region of the UK, however, our funding for mental health is significantly lower."