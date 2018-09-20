Image copyright Pacemaker

Three people have been arrested by police investigating the seizure of cocaine and herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £750,000.

A 48-year-old man was arrested in Londonderry on Thursday. A 34-year-old man and a woman, 25, were arrested in the Newtownabbey area.

A handgun, machete, knife, stab proof vest and quantity of cash were found during the arrests in Newtownabbey.

The arrests are linked to the discovery of drugs in a car in Belfast last year.

Det Insp Tom McClure said the Derry and Newtownabbey arrests are part of a major investigation into drugs supply and money laundering.

'Significant haul'

He said the February 2017 seizure "was a significant haul of drugs recovered by our officers as part of a proactive operation targeting criminals intent on making money from illicit drugs".

"The supply of controlled drugs by gangs is the cause of significant harm in our communities. And those who involve themselves in such criminality should expect to end up in a prison cell."

The two men arrested on Thursday are being questioned on suspicion of supplying Class A and B drugs.

The man and woman arrested in Newtownabbey were also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.