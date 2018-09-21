Image caption The incident happened near a filling station

An eight-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in Maghera, County Londonderry.

The incident happened on the Glenshane Road on Thursday evening at about 20:00 BST, near the entrance of a petrol station.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances of the collision.

They say they would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured "dashcam footage" of the incident.