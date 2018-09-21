Graffiti festival lights up Belfast

Image caption Kev Largey, who goes by the street name KVLR, at work during the Hit the North spray art festival

Belfast is no stranger to murals but its streets are hosting more modern paintings this week as part of the sixth annual spray art festival.

The Hit the North Street Art Festival has grown from humble beginnings to become the biggest graffiti festival on the island of Ireland, showcasing the work of more than 50 artists.

Image caption The two-day street art event is now in its sixth year and includes artists from as far afield as Australia and Colombia.

Image caption Graffiti artist Shuk travelled from Limerick to take part in the event.

Image caption Esther O'Kelly is an Irish Artist from Wexford living in Belfast.

Image caption Danni Simpson has been travelling around Europe painting for the last few months.

Image caption KVLR has been working as a street artist for 15 years and has been taking part in Belfast's street art festival since it began six years ago.

Image caption Tim McCarthy sketches his pieces before spray-painting them onto walls.

Image caption Hit The North organiser Adam Turkington of Seedhead Arts also had a seven-year stint as the manager of Culture Night Belfast. He said the event would grow even bigger if it secures more funding.