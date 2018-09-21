Image copyright NI Department of Justice Image caption The finalists had to produce a trio of desserts to be judged by Michelin Star chef Michael Deane

Cakes may have a dubious history in prisons but there were no hidden files or agendas as a top security jail held its first "bake off" competition.

Inmates at Maghaberry Prison got the chance to impress Michelin Star chef Michael Deane, one of Northern Ireland's best known restaurateurs.

He admits he had some second thoughts as he approached the security gates to pick a star baker among the prisoners.

But now he says he would consider all three finalists for a restaurant job.

"It was quite daunting as I approached the place," Mr Deane told BBC News NI.

"I'd never really been in that part of the world before or seen inside a prison."

Prison governor Dave Kennedy and Michael Deane chat to the finalists

He added that as soon as he got past the guard dogs and the security checks, he found it to be "quite a relaxed environment".

"I suppose I expected to take a bit of stick but no, everybody was fabulous with me."

Maghaberry Prison, near Lisburn in County Antrim, is Northern Ireland's only high security jail and currently houses nearly 850 men.

In 2015, it was described as "the most dangerous prison ever inspected" by Her Majesty's Chief Inspector of Prisons in England and Wales, but follow-up inspections found improvements.

Maghaberry Prison houses some of Northern Ireland's most dangerous criminals

Part of Maghaberry's education and rehabilitation programme includes a City and Guilds Hospitality and Catering course run by Belfast Metropolitan College.

Over the past few days, 25 inmates took part in the first Maghaberry Bake Off, creating a range of savour and sweet dishes, including quiche, chicken-en-croute, lemon syllabub shortbread and Victoria sponge.

By Wednesday, the aspiring chefs were whittled down to three finalists.

Mr Deane was invited along as a special guest to judge the final showstopper challenge, a trio of desserts including cheesecake, lemon meringue and a profiterole tower.

No porridge here as one the finalists puts the finishing touches to his trio of desserts

"I enjoyed it, and I'll tell you what - they're not the worst desserts that I've ever had in my life," Mr Deane said.

"They did a tiny little cheesecake which I thought might have been a like a brick, but actually the three cheesecakes were very good.

"A couple of the boys had a bit of a problem with the meringue, but one of the meringues was perfect."

As Bake Off fans in Northern Ireland will know, meringue can sometimes be a menace, as proved by Belfast contestant Iain Watters' Baked Alaska meltdown in 2014.

The Maghaberry meringue which stood up to the pressure was crowned the winning dish, but all 25 entrants were presented with certificates by Mr Deane.

The chef has no idea about the winner's background as prison authorities did not permit guests to ask the competitors why they had ended up in jail.

"I don't know if they're in for life; in for 15 minutes; in for six weeks," Mr Deane said.

"But the guys in there are wonderful with them - the teachers, the motivators, the prison officers, and they were having quite a bit of craic to be honest."

The finalists' identity and criminal records were kept confidential throughout the competition

The chef did find out that the winner regularly works in the prison restaurant, producing food for staff and the governors.

"I had a tour of their kitchen and its actually the biggest kitchen in Northern Ireland. They had 685 meals to prepare last night which was quite daunting", Mr Deane explained.

"Obviously there's a lot of stuff they're not allowed to get in the building - they're not allowed pepper or spices. So the guys from the Met have a bit of a problem with their order sheet at the end of the evening."

'Second chance'

The restaurateur, who won his first Michelin Star in 1997, has employed people with criminal backgrounds in the past and said that some have progressed to become head chefs and head waiters.

"I think you've got to look at everything as a clean page and see how people get on. Everybody deserves a second chance coming out of prison," he said.

Asked if he had spotted any potential employees in Maghaberry, Mr Deane did not rule it out.

"The three guys yesterday who were in the final, I probably would have given them a job, not a problem at all," he said.

"One of them said he was just in it for the money, and I'm not sure if I could have that, but the other two were quite serious with what they were doing and had a good time and could probably hold a candle to most commis chefs."

Director General of NI Prison Service Ronnie Armour joins Michael Deane at the judging table

Mark Holmes, who is in charge of inmates' activities in Maghaberry, paid tribute to the chef for sharing his culinary expertise.

"All of the prisoners who took part in the competition enjoyed the experience and many of them will also come away from the course with a qualification in catering and hospitality," he said.

"Part of the work of the Northern Ireland Prison Service is to challenge people in our care and support them to change.

"Encouraging them to live a healthier lifestyle through vocational skills will also help them when they are released, reducing the risk of re-offending and helping to build a safer community."