Image copyright PA Image caption The scene of a fatal accident at Slieve Gullion Forest Park in County Armagh

Tributes have been paid to the man who died when a tree fell on him during Storm Ali on Wednesday.

Matthew Campbell, who was in his 20s, died while working at Slieve Gullion Forest Park in County Armagh.

Another man, in his 40s, was injured, and is being treated in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

His former principal at Royal Belfast Academical Institute described him as a "genuine and thoroughly decent young man" whose life "ended far too soon".

Janet Walker told BBC News NI that Matthew did not miss day of school.

"When he left school, in 2012, the school established an award for attendance, which as of the 20th September 2018 is renamed 'The Matthew Campbell Award for Outstanding Attendance' and will be rewarded each year, in his memory," she said.

"Matthew loved Inst and he embraced its spirit of being involved, of engaging in his learning and of supporting others.

"As a school community our thoughts are with his fiancée, family and friends."

Image caption Mr Campbell was killed at the entrance to Slieve Gullion Forest Park in south Armagh

The men were working for Lagan Construction Limited, on behalf of Northern Ireland Water, when the incident occurred.

A spokesperson for the firm said: "We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our employees has passed away as a result of their injuries and that another employee has been seriously injured and is currently being treated in hospital.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the two families at this time.

"We are offering support and counselling services to colleagues and we continue to work closely with the statutory authorities."

In the Republic of Ireland, a woman in her 50s died after a caravan was blown over a cliff in County Galway.

Elvira Ferraii was originally from Switzerland and had been staying at a campsite in Claddaghduff, near Clifden.