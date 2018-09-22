Image copyright Antrim Guardian

Image copyright Impartial Reporter

Image copyright Ulster herald

In County Armagh, bakery workers could be set to strike in a row over dough of the currency kind.

The Portadown Times reports that talks have begun to avoid a week-long strike at Irwin's Bakery.

It says that about 80 of the 330 employees at Irwin's are members of the Bakers Food and Allied Workers Union and have voted overwhelmingly for a strike.

Image caption Talks have begun to avoid a week-long strike at Irwin's Bakery

The issue has come about over a proposed pay offer that was rejected by staff, who said it did not reflect overtime or weekend work as well as other issues.

Bakery chief executive Michael Murphy said that the door was always open for negotiations but that a week-long strike would not hit production.

Elsewhere, the paper reports that a schoolboy is in intensive care after being rescued from a river.

Police said they attended the scene after reports of a teenager in the water close to Hoy Meadows in Portadown.

Ulster Unionist councillor Julie Flaherty says the area is "well known for drinking and taking drugs and it is about time something was done about it".

Sporting software jobs

Over in County Down, and it's good news on the front page of the Newry Reporter.

"Stats the stuff!" is the headline which accompanies a report of the creation of 237 new jobs at Newry firm STATSport.

The company makes player-tracking devices and analysis software for some of the world's biggest sports clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool and the Brazil national team.

The paper also looks at another new addition to the area - a new PSNI district superintendent.

Supt Jane Humphries is the officer in charge of the Newry, Mourne and Down policing district and, across a two-page interview with the Newry Reporter, she outlines some of the major challenges for officers in the area.

Cyber crime, scams, the need for officers from the local area and the dangers of social media were among the topics tackled by the Fermanagh-born superintendent.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption How the day unfolded

Storm Ali

The fierce winds of Storm Ali is the main story in County Tyrone's Ulster Herald, with its front page looking at the damage to property and land caused by the high gusts.

The storm caused carnage across the county with the paper reporting on desperate measures being taken to protect property in the face of the extreme weather.

In Omagh, a company was forced to use a crane to hold down a roof that was almost blown off in the 70mph winds.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A woman died after a caravan was blown over a cliff in County Galway

Meanwhile, catering staff were praised for ensuring school dinners were provided to pupils in a rural primary school.

Staff at Gibson Primary School provide food to St Eugene's in Ticur every day, but on Wednesday the lunch almost didn't arrive because of Storm Ali.

However, St Eugene's principal Margaret Donaghy praised catering staff at both schools for braving the weather to ensure pupils got their lunches.

In other news, the paper reports that three rural red phone boxes - once a common sight on roads and lanes - have been switched off by BT.

The boxes near Carrickmore, Dunmoyle and Trillick have been a part of the landscape for decades but BT said it is ending services because no calls have been made from them in the last year.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Shiva Devine and Conall McAleer died when the car they were passengers in hit a wall

Devastating news

In County Fermanagh, the Impartial Reporter reports that a woman left in a coma following a fatal car accident has been told she will probably never walk again.

Rachel Elliott suffered serious injuries to her brain, back and pelvis after she was thrown from a car that crashed into a wall in Bundoran, County Donegal.

Shiva Devine and Conall McAleer, who were both 20, died in the crash.

Ms Elliott told the Impartial Reporter she is "devastated" after doctors told her there is only a 1% chance she will walk again.

Storm Ali, and the "chaos" caused by 80mph winds, also features on the front page.

Inside, the paper describes the winds as having "wreaked havoc" - and, while the paper is too modest to report it, the storm jeopardised its production but they battled through.

Deputy editor Rodney Edwards tweeted on Wednesday night that the office lost power and that copy was written in "cars, kitchens and cafes", ensuring that the paper went out as per usual. The paper review salutes you, Impartial Rep.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Robert Flowerday was a retired school teacher

'Kind, patient and selfless'

The Antrim Guardian's front page this week looks at a school honour for a murdered teacher.

Robert Flowerday was found dead in his home in January. The retired teacher had worked at Antrim Grammar School, which has introduced a Special Achievement Cup in his honour.

Jenny Lendrum, the school's principal, said it was a fitting tribute to a "kind, patient, encouraging and selfless" man.

"Mr Flowerday believed in pupils and, as a result, pupils believed in themselves," she said.

"In Mr Flowerday's honour a memorial tree will be planted to acknowledge just how remarkable he was."

Skip Twitter post by @PSNIANDistrict Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a hijacking of a car in the Kirby's Lane/Tirgracy Rd area of Antrim at mid-night. Car later found crashed in Ballyclan Rd, Crumlin. Any info to 101, ref no 96 19/09/18 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. — Antrim Newtownabbey (@PSNIANDistrict) September 19, 2018 Report

Inside the paper, there's a report of "late night fire drama" for the area's mayor.

Following an arson attack on a parked car in his street, Mayor Paul Michael ran to the aid of his neighbours, the Antrim Guardian reports.

"At first I couldn't believe what I was seeing," he said.

"This is a very quiet area so the last thing you expect to see out your window is a burning car."

He added: "By the time I got there the flames were flying out of the back of the car and I was genuinely concerned that the whole thing could go up."

The police are appealing for information on who set the car on fire.