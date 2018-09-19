Image copyright David Gwyer Image caption David Gwyer was injured when a tree smashed through the roof of his car

Storm Ali swept across Ireland, north and south, causing havoc.

For one man who set out to do a day's work in the Republic of Ireland, the journey was a risky one.

Dentist David Gwyer from Galbally in County Tyrone suffered a head wound and cuts along the side of his body when a tree crashed through the roof of his car.

He was on his way to work in Athlone, County Westmeath, on Wednesday morning when the accident happened.

Image copyright David Gwyer Image caption The front of David Gwyer's car after the tree fell

His partner, Rachel Carr, said "he was very shaken by what had happened".

"Our car has a glass roof and the tree just came straight through it," she said.

Image copyright David Gwyer Image caption The scene on the road as David Gwyer drove to work in Westmeath

People hoping to fly to Edinburgh, London Stansted and Manchester were left in the lounge at Belfast International Airport after six flights were cancelled.

Other passengers were up in the air and worried about getting down.

One Ryanair passenger coming home to Belfast from Milan-Bergamo said the flight had to be diverted to Liverpool due to high winds.

Image copyright PA Image caption A Ryanair flight could not land in Belfast and had to divert to Liverpool

The pilot circled at Belfast International, but failed to land, she said.

"The plane was all over the place", she said, "It was scary".

"When we eventually touched down, the pilot said: "We are now at what looks like Liverpool'."

The people on the flight were then told that the Liverpool terminal was completely full and they would have to stay on the plane.

Storm Ali also made her presence felt on the roads and railway tracks too.

Northern Ireland Railways imposed a speed limit for trains because of the heavy winds and trains were disrupted because of fallen trees blocking the tracks.

Commuters travelling by train from Dublin to Belfast faced hours of delays.

Ruth McCarthy from Belfast posted on Facebook that she had been stuck on the train for seven hours and expected to be on it for another two or three hours.

Talking to Radio Ulster's Evening Extra, she said that she got on the train in Dublin at 09:00 BST and the first delay was between Dublin and Drogheda.

Image copyright Ruth McCarthy

When it was cleared, the train got moving again, but more trees on the track stalled them near Newry.

On the plus side, she said communication was good from the staff and passengers were frustrated but in good spirits - sharing out the chocolate as the time ticked slowly by.