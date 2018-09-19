M1 reopens after fallen power cables cleared
Part of the M1 in County Antrim has been reopened after it was closed in both directions when power cables fell across the road.
The motorway was shut between junction six at Saintfield Road in Lisburn to junction three at Black's Road near Dunmurry.
It caused severe tailbacks. One motorist said some vehicles were damaged by the cables.
NIE said storm damage was the "suspected cause of the line drop".