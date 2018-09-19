Image caption Mr Dodds said internal UK checks are only needed "if it is intended to separate Northern Ireland from Great Britain"

Michel Barnier's recent comments about the border backstop still mean a border in the Irish Sea, Nigel Dodds has said.

The Irish border has proved to be a major issue in Brexit talks, and chief negotiator Michel Barnier has again said the EU is prepared to improve the language around the backstop proposals.

He said it would be "technical checks", and not a border.

But Mr Dodds, DUP deputy leader, said NI would still be in a "different regime" to the rest of the UK.

The backstop is an arrangement which will apply if the Irish border cannot be kept as frictionless as it is now in the context of a wider deal.

Both sides have agreed the need for a backstop but not how it should operate.

The EU has proposed a backstop that would mean Northern Ireland staying in the EU customs union, large parts of the single market and the EU VAT system.

The UK government has rejected it as a threat to the integrity of the UK and has suggested a backstop that would see the UK as a whole remaining aligned with the EU customs union for a limited time after 2020.

The government relies on the DUP to get its Brexit legislation through parliament.

Analysis: John Campbell, BBC News NI business editor

That the EU is prepared to amend or "improve" the language of the backstop is not news.

Michel Barnier first talked about improving the text in July.

He then went to the trouble of writing a newspaper article with the same sentiments in August before saying similar things again to the Commons Brexit committee earlier this month.

In parallel, the Irish government has repeatedly said it is open to 'improvements' so long as the outcome of avoiding a hard border is maintained.

So we need to wait and see what any improvements might amount to.

Will the fundamentals stay the same - Northern Ireland remaining in the customs union and large parts of the single market, subject to EU laws?

If that is the case then it will still be difficult, perhaps impossible, for the Prime Minister or her DUP allies to accept.

On Tuesday, Mr Barnier said the border checks must centre on ensuring standards are met and customs are paid.

"We are clarifying which goods arriving in Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK would need to be checked and where, when and by whom these checks could be performed," he said.

"We can also clarify that most checks can take place away from the border at a company premises or at the markets."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption What will become of the Irish border when the UK leaves the European Union?

But Mr Dodds said the "fundamental point" is that "internal UK checks are only needed if it is intended to separate Northern Ireland from Great Britain".

"Despite the talk of improvements the backstop being insisted upon by the EU would mean a different regime for Northern Ireland compared to the rest of the UK," Mr Dodds said.

"It still means a border down the Irish Sea although with different kinds of checks.

"The fact is that both Theresa May and the Labour Party have said no British prime minister could accept such a concept. It is not just unionists who object."

However Mr Dodds said there is "one upside in all of this".

He added: "Having dismissed technology as magical thinking for the border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland, it is suddenly OK for the border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK."

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Simon Coveney and Michel Barnier discussed negotiations on the draft Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland

On Tuesday night Ireland's deputy prime minister met with Mr Barnier in Brussels.

Simon Coveney said the Irish government wants EU leaders to be making "real decisions" in October.

At a summit later, Theresa May is expected to warn EU leaders not to demand the "unacceptable".