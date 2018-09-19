Image copyright Daily Mirror

Red and yellow and pink and green, orange and purple and blue - the people of one County Down town could soon be singing a rainbow with a little bit of assistance from an unlikely source.

Councillors in Newtownards have been voting on whether to illuminate the town hall to mark gay pride days, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

And a vote from a Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) councillor could be key.

In spite of his party's opposition to same-sex marriage, Tom Smith has thrown his weight behind the colourful proposal at a council committee meeting.

A DUP man's vote could lead to Newtownards Town Hall turning rainbow colours, reports the Belfast Telegraph

With his support, the motion cleared the first hurdle and will go to a full council vote later this month.

Coming a few months after DUP leader Arlene Foster said she views the LGBT community as "my neighbours", is Mr Smith's vote evidence that the party's stance on gay issues is changing?

"We'll wait and see if Councillor Smith can have any influence on his DUP colleagues in making sure this motion is passed as it should be," says Alliance councillor Gavin Walker.

Blowin' in the wind

From rainbows to high winds and heavy rain - Storm Ali is sweeping through the pages of Wednesday's Northern Ireland newspapers.

It will hit hardest during the rush hour, with winds of 75mph (120kph), according to the Daily Mirror.

Met Office forecaster Laura Paterson tells the paper that because Ali is the season's first spell of strong winds, it's is likely to cause trees to fall and branches to fly.

'Challenging four days'

Next week looks set to be a gripping one at the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Inquiry, says the Belfast Telegraph, with Arlene Foster and three of her former DUP advisers due to be grilled.

Stephen Brimstone, John Robinson and Timothy Johnston, the party's chief executive, will each take their seat at Stormont to give their side of the heat scheme debacle story.

Arlene Foster's role in the RHI scheme will be closely scrutinised next week, says the Belfast Telegraph

Political advisers tend to prefer to remain behind the scenes but with the three men facing the spotlight the Tele's political editor Suzanne Breen writes that it'll be a "challenging four days" for the DUP.

The party leader has already faced the inquiry back in April.

But according to the paper her "overall actions in the cash-for-ash scandal will be most closely scrutinised" next week "in light of the evidence of other witnesses".

'Hand it in'

The front page of the Irish News bears a graphic image of a wound suffered by the latest victim of a shooting in Belfast.

Richard Mailey was attacked by a gang on Saturday morning and will need months of intensive treatment for the gunshot wound on his abdomen, says the paper.

His mother Debbie Goodall says that whoever is in possession of the weapon that was used to inflict his injuries "should hand it in".

"That weapon almost killed my son - it needs recovered before someone loses their life," she adds.

'Belfast needs us'

Flicking through the pages of all of the papers, you'll find news of Primark's £500,000 donation to support Belfast businesses after a fire destroyed its city centre store last month.

Fourteen other shops have been forced to close - possibly for several months - as a result of the risk posed by the burnt-out Bank Buildings.

Belfast businesses need shoppers' support after the the Bank Buildings blaze, writes Cathy Martin

In the Belfast Telegraph's comment section, Belfast Fashion Week organiser Cathy Martin writes that people owe it to the city to see it through the crisis.

Recounting memories of the security checkpoints that were in place when she shopped in Belfast during the Troubles, she says the city has flourished in the years since.

But she adds: "It's no secret that footfall has gone down and that businesses large and small are suffering.

"These businesses need us now... they need our feet to do the talking."

Backflipping daredevil

Now, this one might be hard to swallow...

Fire-eating County Antrim daredevil Ryan Luney has to be seen to be believed and the News Letter tells the story of how he's singed his name on to the pages of the record books.

The most spectacular of his three Guinness World Records was performing backflips while breathing fire.

For most people, flipping ourselves backwards is a tough enough ask but the Carrickfergus man added his fiery flourish to spice things up.

"It hadn't been done before so [Guinness World Records] set me the target of doing six backflips in a minute while breathing fire - I managed to do 14," he tells the paper.