Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Ian Paisley failed to declare two luxury holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government

A petition that could unseat the North Antrim MP, Ian Paisley, and force a by-election is due to close at 17:00 BST.

It was triggered after Mr Paisley was suspended from Westminster for failing to declare two holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government and then lobbying on its behalf.

The DUP suspended him "pending further investigation into his conduct".

The recall petition, the first in UK parliamentary history, has been open for six weeks. at three centres.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The petition was open for signing for six weeks from 8 August to 19 September

The Recall of MPs Bill became law in 2015 under the coalition government.

Mr Paisley has apologised for his behaviour.

The count at the Electoral Office in Belfast will not begin until 00:00 BST on Thursday, with the final result expected between 01:00 and 02:00.

Key points from the Standards Committee's findings

Mr Paisley went on three luxury holidays to Sri Lanka at the expense of the Sri Lankan government in 2013.

The committee found the cost "much higher" than the £50,000 Mr Paisley estimated.

In 2014, Mr Paisley wrote to the prime minister to lobby against supporting a UN resolution on Sri Lanka over alleged human rights abuses.

By failing to declare his trip, Mr Paisley "breached the rule against paid advocacy, the committee said.

The committee acknowledged that there was "inconsistent guidance" in relation to registering such trips, but it did not "exonerate Mr Paisley from breaching the advocacy rule".

This is one of the longest bans ever to be handed down at Westminster.

According to the House of Commons library, it is the longest suspension since 1949 which is as far as online records go.

Speaker of the House John Bercow will be the first to be notified before the result is posted online.

If the number of signatures reaches 7,543, 10% of North Antrim constituents, Mr Paisley will lose his seat.

Analysis: Mark Devenport, BBC News NI Political Editor

Over the past six weeks, Ian Paisley's opponents, including Sinn Féin, have been trying to get people to sign the petition.

The target is 7,543 signatures which would represent 10% of the overall North Antrim electorate.

If you look at the 2017 election, although Ian Paisley himself got 28,000 votes, there were 20,000 votes spread among the other parties.

On the face of it, you would think they would quite easily get to that 7,500 total. But this is different.

At that stage, there were 49 different places where you could go and vote, in this petition there are only three places.

If I were to give an educated guess of the result, I could be breaking the law as it is against the regulations to forecast how things will go.

Mr Paisley has insisted he will fight any by-election if he is forced to stand down.

If the number is not reached then he will continue in the seat his family has held for almost 50 years.