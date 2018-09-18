Image copyright PSNI

Thieves have stolen the wheels from a nurse's car while she was working at Craigavon Area Hospital in County Armagh.

The nurse parked her car on Sunday at 07:20 BST and the theft was discovered at 15:00 BST, the car itself was left 'jacked' up on blocks.

The PSNI described the theft as "particularly disgusting".

"Someone must have seen something or know where those wheels are now," a police spokesperson wrote on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page.

"If you work in a garage and you've been offered these cheap since, and you can assist- do the right thing."