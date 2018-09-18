Image caption Paul McConville is protesting outside the jail until he gets answers about what happened Daniel

The father of a 22-year-old man who took his own life in Maghaberry prison has said his family needs answers.

Daniel McConville, a father of two, died on 30 August, the day before he had been due in court on a charge of having cannabis resin.

His father, Paul, has vowed to protest outside the jail until he is told exactly what happened to his son.

Ronnie Armour, director general of the Prison Service, told the BBC he would be happy to meet Mr McConville.

"It is very, very challenging in a prison context to monitor and observe prisoners at all times," he said.

"Sadly Daniel was able to take his own life. We do regret that."

Mr McConville said his son was "a lovable young boy".

Image copyright Family Image caption Daniel McConville died the day before he had been due to appear in court

"He was mischievous like any child, he made you laugh, he made you cry," he added.

Mr McConville said his son had learning difficulties and suffered from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

"If he wasn't on his medication, he would have maybe got a bit temperamental and lost his temper," he said.

Image caption Paul McConville carries a picture of his son, Daniel, in happier times

"He had been in prison for fighting and fighting with people if he had drink on him."

He said that a priest had come to the family home to break the news of Daniel's death.

But he claimed the Prison Service had not made direct contact with the family since then.

"I heard nothing then and I've heard nothing now, and that's nearly three weeks later from his death," he said.

Image caption Paul McConville at his son's grave

"I had to ring them the day after his death to ask where my son was and they told me that his body was in the Royal hospital morgue," he said.

"My wife's crying every day, and the only reasons I'm here is because of anger."

He said if he was not protesting at the prison, he would be looking after his son's children, aged four and nine months.

'Do our best'

Speaking on Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme, the director general of the Prison Service said a priest had been sent to talk to the McConville family on the night Daniel died.

"The following morning, a senior prison governor contacted the family," Mr Armour said.

He confirmed that Daniel had been carefully monitored and was considered a prisoner at risk.

But he said that with 800 prisoners in Maghaberry, it was "very difficult to monitor an individual at all times".

"We do our best. Our staff work in a very difficult and challenging environment," he said.

"Our staff do everything they can to support vulnerable prisoners such as Daniel."

He said a number of senior governors had spoken to Mr McConville but, he too, would talk to him.

The case is under investigation by the prison ombudsman.