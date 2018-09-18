Image caption The victim was in bed when she heard a disturbance in her home

A 22-year-old man has been told to "expect a significant custodial sentence" after pleading guilty to the burglary of a 96-year-old woman's home.

Nathan Phair, from Castlebalfour Park, Lisnaskea, admitted breaking into the house on 27 August 2017.

He smashed a downstairs window, ransacked the house, and took £200.

Dungannon Crown Court was told the victim was particularly vulnerable as she is blind and hearing impaired.

During an earlier unsuccessful bail application, a detective said the victim was in bed when she vaguely heard a noise in her home.

'Fled scene'

When she opened her bedroom door, she saw a man coming down a flight of stairs from the attic. He fled and police were called.

Officers recovered a glove and a footprint. DNA matching Phair's was found on the glove.