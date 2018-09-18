Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Primark was destroyed by a fire at the end of August

Primark has said it is donating £500,000 to Belfast City Council's city centre recovery programme.

The company also said it intends to be back up and running in Belfast as soon as possible.

It is three weeks since Bank Buildings - which housed the Primark store - was destroyed in a fire. A cordon remains in place around Castle Junction.

It has led to 14 businesses being closed for potentially up to four months.

"As well as re-establishing a high street presence in the city, Primark is committed to supporting the business community affected by the fire," the company said.

"The council will manage the distribution of the recovery fund to those local businesses impacted by the fire.

"As we progress our plans, we will continue to work with the authorities in Belfast."